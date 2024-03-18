Triangle Securities Wealth Management Trims Position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management trimmed its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,782 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 644 shares during the quarter. KKR & Co. Inc. makes up 2.1% of Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $6,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,941,257 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,460,381,000 after purchasing an additional 475,118 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,054,635 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,209,457,000 after purchasing an additional 9,192,928 shares during the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 14,865,320 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $869,175,000 after buying an additional 134,660 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,154,675 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $455,845,000 after buying an additional 455,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,688,000. 54.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KKR traded down $1.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $95.15. The stock had a trading volume of 3,949,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,632,112. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.86. KKR & Co. Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.79 and a twelve month high of $101.80. The firm has a market cap of $84.21 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.64 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 25.74% and a return on equity of 4.21%. On average, research analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.18%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.60.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc purchased 286,402 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.94 per share, for a total transaction of $7,142,865.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 429,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,705,719.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 13,800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total value of $136,206,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc acquired 286,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.94 per share, for a total transaction of $7,142,865.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 429,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,705,719.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

