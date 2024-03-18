Marion Wealth Management Has $829,000 Stock Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Marion Wealth Management increased its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 90.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,082 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,178 shares during the period. Marion Wealth Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $829,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 147,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,107 shares during the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 112,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,189,000 after acquiring an additional 3,514 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $551,000. Melia Wealth LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,709,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 261,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,372,000 after acquiring an additional 41,025 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JEPI traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $57.15. 2,496,767 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,636,735. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.91. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $51.38 and a 12 month high of $57.47.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.