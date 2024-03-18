Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Analysts at Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 25.91% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on LOGI. Barclays lifted their price objective on Logitech International from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Logitech International from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Logitech International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Logitech International from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOGI traded down $6.56 during trading on Thursday, reaching $88.16. 1,385,974 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 469,881. Logitech International has a fifty-two week low of $52.53 and a fifty-two week high of $96.66. The firm has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a PE ratio of 28.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.19.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 22nd. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.43. Logitech International had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 11.44%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Logitech International will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Prakash Arunkundrum sold 23,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,072,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 61,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,495,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Prakash Arunkundrum sold 23,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,072,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 61,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,495,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Samantha Harnett sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total transaction of $54,710.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,002,464.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,472 shares of company stock valued at $2,198,737 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Logitech International by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,159,041 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $585,478,000 after buying an additional 84,179 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Logitech International by 354.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 43,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,099,000 after purchasing an additional 33,742 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in shares of Logitech International by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,837,505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $174,162,000 after buying an additional 306,948 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Logitech International by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 21,461 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after buying an additional 3,971 shares during the period. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Logitech International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $669,000. 38.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

