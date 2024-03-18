BP (NYSE:BP) PT Raised to $40.00 at Piper Sandler

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.85% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank lifted their price target on BP from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $38.60 to $42.30 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on BP from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.66.

NYSE:BP traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $37.79. 5,671,677 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,072,654. BP has a 1 year low of $33.52 and a 1 year high of $40.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.68.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.11. BP had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 7.15%. The firm had revenue of $52.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that BP will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vima LLC bought a new stake in BP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $337,000. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. acquired a new position in BP in the 4th quarter valued at $607,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its position in BP by 72.6% in the 4th quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 79,317 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,808,000 after purchasing an additional 33,376 shares during the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co boosted its position in shares of BP by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 9,963 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of BP by 145.5% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 656,293 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $23,233,000 after acquiring an additional 388,931 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.01% of the company’s stock.

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

