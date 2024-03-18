Triangle Securities Wealth Management Acquires 255 Shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Insurance ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Triangle Securities Wealth Management owned 0.71% of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF worth $3,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 247.3% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

KIE stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Monday, reaching $50.35. 745,166 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 813,430. The firm has a market cap of $606.72 million, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.86. SPDR S&P Insurance ETF has a twelve month low of $36.86 and a twelve month high of $50.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.17 and its 200 day moving average is $45.34.

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Insurance ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The Fund invests all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index. The Fund invests in all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

