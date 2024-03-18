Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) PT Raised to $21.00

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 22.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on PK. Barclays increased their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $11.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. UBS Group increased their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Park Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.27.

Shares of PK traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.14. 3,040,905 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,108,791. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 37.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.02. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $10.70 and a 52-week high of $17.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PK. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,696,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $658,084,000 after buying an additional 567,015 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,213,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $373,439,000 after buying an additional 278,266 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 5.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,036,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,037,000 after buying an additional 662,640 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 54.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,358,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,614,000 after buying an additional 4,010,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rush Island Management LP raised its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 11.3% in the second quarter. Rush Island Management LP now owns 7,020,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,001,000 after buying an additional 714,008 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

Park is one of the largest publicly traded lodging REITs with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 43 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 26,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

