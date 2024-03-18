Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) Price Target Raised to $55.00

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Bank of America from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target points to a potential upside of 35.04% from the stock’s current price.

HOG has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group upped their target price on Harley-Davidson from $29.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on Harley-Davidson from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Harley-Davidson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.43.

NYSE:HOG traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $40.73. The stock had a trading volume of 2,191,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,645,113. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 8.46, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.23. Harley-Davidson has a 52 week low of $25.43 and a 52 week high of $41.96.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $791.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $875.29 million. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 22.00% and a net margin of 12.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,727,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,454,000 after acquiring an additional 194,089 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its position in Harley-Davidson by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 7,659,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,689,000 after buying an additional 166,961 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in Harley-Davidson by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,206,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,398,000 after buying an additional 659,654 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Harley-Davidson by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,355,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,053,000 after buying an additional 22,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Harley-Davidson by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,241,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,115,000 after buying an additional 689,363 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, adventure, and dual sport, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

