8,004 Shares in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) Purchased by Marion Wealth Management

Marion Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 8,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIT. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 1,512.9% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 261.4% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:LIT traded up $0.77 on Monday, reaching $46.11. 330,542 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 582,406. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.18. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.26 and a fifty-two week high of $69.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.77.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Profile

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

