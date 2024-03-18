Robert W. Baird Trims ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH) Target Price to $3.00

ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $4.00 to $3.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 354.55% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Chardan Capital lowered their target price on ESS Tech from $1.90 to $0.80 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday.

Shares of NYSE:GWH traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,425,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 892,858. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.23. The stock has a market cap of $114.19 million, a PE ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.64. ESS Tech has a 1-year low of $0.66 and a 1-year high of $2.12.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GWH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in ESS Tech by 10.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 3,473 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in ESS Tech during the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in ESS Tech during the first quarter worth approximately $683,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in ESS Tech by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 700,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,900,000 after buying an additional 18,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in ESS Tech by 94.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,764,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,829,000 after buying an additional 858,910 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.21% of the company’s stock.

ESS Tech, Inc, an energy storage company, designs and produces iron flow batteries for commercial and utility-scale energy storage applications worldwide. It offers energy storage products, which include Energy Warehouse, a behind-the-meter solution; and Energy Center, a front-of-the-meter solution. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Wilsonville, Oregon.

