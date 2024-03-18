OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) PT Lowered to $34.00

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by Barclays from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 0.98% from the company’s previous close.

OGE has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet lowered OGE Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Mizuho increased their price objective on OGE Energy from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com lowered OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.40.

OGE Energy Price Performance

OGE stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $33.67. 1,418,724 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,535,704. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.15. The stock has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.73. OGE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $31.25 and a fifty-two week high of $39.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.65.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $566.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $986.67 million. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 15.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that OGE Energy will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at OGE Energy

In related news, VP Cristina F. Mcquistion sold 4,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.92, for a total value of $142,023.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $879,409.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OGE Energy

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in OGE Energy by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,046,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,878,000 after buying an additional 244,140 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,947,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $105,859,000 after buying an additional 133,574 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 104,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,492,000 after buying an additional 33,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 93.7% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 812,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,069,000 after buying an additional 392,947 shares during the last quarter. 66.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services provider in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 896,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets.

