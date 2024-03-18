HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) EVP Sells $429,067.76 in Stock

HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI – Get Free Report) EVP Vincent P. Berger sold 9,976 shares of HNI stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total transaction of $429,067.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,025 shares in the company, valued at $2,882,745.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

HNI Stock Performance

Shares of HNI stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $43.57. 404,763 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 289,954. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.86. HNI Co. has a 1-year low of $24.81 and a 1-year high of $44.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

HNI (NYSE:HNI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $679.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.15 million. HNI had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 2.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that HNI Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HNI Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. HNI’s payout ratio is currently 125.49%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of HNI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th.

Institutional Trading of HNI

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HNI. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in shares of HNI during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of HNI by 1,015.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HNI in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of HNI in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of HNI in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. 77.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HNI

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, sale, and marketing of workplace furnishings and residential building products primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, including panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, benching, tables, architectural products, and ancillary and hospitality products, as well as social collaborative items under the HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, HBF, HBF Textiles, HNI India, Kimball, National, Etc., Interwoven, David Edward, Kimball Hospitality, and D'style brands.

