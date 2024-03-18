Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) PT Raised to $146.00

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $142.00 to $146.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CHH. Barclays boosted their target price on Choice Hotels International from $114.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Choice Hotels International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Choice Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Choice Hotels International from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.40.

Shares of NYSE CHH traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $128.19. The company had a trading volume of 847,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,104. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $118.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.39. Choice Hotels International has a 12-month low of $108.91 and a 12-month high of $136.02. The company has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.02, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $358.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.44 million. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 594.23%. Choice Hotels International’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Choice Hotels International will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Choice Hotels International by 3.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,730,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 146.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 4.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 9.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 1.5% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Ascend Hotel Collection, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Studios, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Radisson Inn & Suites, Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

