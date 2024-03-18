Wells Fargo & Company Trims Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Target Price to $675.00

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $690.00 to $675.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the software company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 31.56% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ADBE. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Bank of America dropped their price target on Adobe from $700.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Adobe from $700.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $540.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $627.00.

Adobe stock traded up $20.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $513.08. 4,719,505 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,486,658. The stock has a market cap of $232.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.29. Adobe has a 52-week low of $331.89 and a 52-week high of $638.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $584.71 and its 200 day moving average is $574.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 38.97% and a net margin of 24.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.97 EPS. Analysts predict that Adobe will post 14.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 84 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.99, for a total transaction of $49,727.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,400,519.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 84 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.99, for a total value of $49,727.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,400,519.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.28, for a total transaction of $19,144,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 377,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,106,763.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,162 shares of company stock valued at $26,276,030 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,266,172 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $24,022,798,000 after acquiring an additional 603,302 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,862,098 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $9,223,377,000 after purchasing an additional 229,776 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,371,262 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,288,309,000 after purchasing an additional 277,484 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,762,185 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,762,147,000 after acquiring an additional 301,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Adobe by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,497,332 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,876,309,000 after acquiring an additional 590,533 shares in the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

