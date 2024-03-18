Yoon Ah Oh Sells 2,685 Shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) Stock

Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) VP Yoon Ah Oh sold 2,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.96, for a total transaction of $467,082.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,887,388.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

On Monday, March 18th, Yoon Ah Oh sold 1,685 shares of Onto Innovation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $303,300.00.

Onto Innovation stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $175.74. 418,259 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 440,086. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.20 and a beta of 1.41. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.40 and a 12 month high of $199.72.

Onto Innovation last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.07. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The company had revenue of $219.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $209.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. Onto Innovation's revenue was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ONTO. Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 38.2% during the third quarter. Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC now owns 16,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 4,528 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 1.1% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 107,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,714,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,026,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Onto Innovation in the third quarter worth $34,678,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 3.7% during the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 291,636 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,189,000 after purchasing an additional 10,525 shares during the period. 94.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised Onto Innovation from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on Onto Innovation from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $164.50.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

