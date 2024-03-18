BNB (BNB) Trading Up 6.7% Over Last Week

BNB (BNB) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 18th. One BNB coin can now be bought for $556.42 or 0.00822349 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BNB has traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar. BNB has a total market cap of $83.21 billion and approximately $4.11 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day.
BNB Profile
BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 149,538,297 coins. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 149,538,431.14556408. The last known price of BNB is 567.76504107 USD and is down -2.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2108 active market(s) with $3,650,031,513.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”
