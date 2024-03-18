Insider Selling: Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) CEO Sells 8,241 Shares of Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.83, for a total value of $1,630,317.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 74,169 shares in the company, valued at $14,672,853.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Michael Cannon-Brookes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 13th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.65, for a total value of $1,735,966.65.

On Thursday, March 7th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.73, for a total transaction of $1,654,215.93.

On Tuesday, March 5th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.31, for a total transaction of $1,617,790.71.

On Wednesday, February 28th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total transaction of $1,701,107.22.

On Thursday, February 22nd, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.80, for a total transaction of $1,695,997.80.

On Friday, February 16th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.72, for a total transaction of $1,728,302.52.

On Wednesday, February 14th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.14, for a total transaction of $1,756,486.74.

On Thursday, February 8th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.49, for a total transaction of $1,759,371.09.

On Tuesday, February 6th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.45, for a total transaction of $1,726,077.45.

On Friday, February 2nd, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.24, for a total transaction of $1,806,756.84.

Shares of NASDAQ TEAM traded up $2.58 during trading on Monday, reaching $197.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,862,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,731,873. Atlassian Co. has a 52 week low of $128.02 and a 52 week high of $258.69. The stock has a market cap of $51.11 billion, a PE ratio of -132.16 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $221.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.66.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The technology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 34.56% and a negative net margin of 9.87%. Analysts expect that Atlassian Co. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on TEAM. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $165.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Atlassian from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.19.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Atlassian by 29.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 201,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,233,000 after purchasing an additional 46,418 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Atlassian by 6.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Atlassian by 7.9% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,967 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,075,000 after purchasing an additional 8,491 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Atlassian during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,163,000. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Atlassian during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,015,000. 53.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

