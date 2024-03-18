DIMO (DIMO) Price Hits $0.41

DIMO (DIMO) traded down 9.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. One DIMO token can now be purchased for approximately $0.41 or 0.00000607 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DIMO has traded 26% lower against the US dollar. DIMO has a total market cap of $34.67 million and approximately $1.79 million worth of DIMO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DIMO alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000669 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

DIMO Token Profile

DIMO’s genesis date was December 2nd, 2021. DIMO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,446,119 tokens. DIMO’s official Twitter account is @dimo_network. DIMO’s official website is dimo.zone.

Buying and Selling DIMO

According to CryptoCompare, “DIMO (DIMO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. DIMO has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 206,164,852.0369711 in circulation. The last known price of DIMO is 0.44515507 USD and is down -1.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 60 active market(s) with $1,241,408.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dimo.zone.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIMO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DIMO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DIMO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DIMO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DIMO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.