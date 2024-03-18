My DeFi Pet (DPET) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $186,072.67

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 18th. My DeFi Pet has a market capitalization of $2.10 million and $186,072.67 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One My DeFi Pet token can now be purchased for about $0.0504 or 0.00000075 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, My DeFi Pet has traded 9.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get My DeFi Pet alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00001955 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000544 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000033 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000234 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.13 or 0.00015045 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00004598 BTC.

My DeFi Pet Token Profile

My DeFi Pet is a token. Its launch date was April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 41,620,343 tokens. The official message board for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.medium.com. The official website for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.com. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.

DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

Buying and Selling My DeFi Pet

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade My DeFi Pet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy My DeFi Pet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for My DeFi Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for My DeFi Pet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.