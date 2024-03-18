BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Sets New 12-Month High at $67.86

BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $67.86 and last traded at $67.63, with a volume of 73421 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $67.05.

Separately, BNP Paribas lowered shares of BAE Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,142.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.67.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BAESY. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BAE Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $18,702,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in BAE Systems by 96.1% during the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 227,373 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,050,000 after purchasing an additional 111,419 shares in the last quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BAE Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,710,000. Thomas White International Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of BAE Systems by 251.2% in the 4th quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 51,979 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after buying an additional 37,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BAE Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $913,000. Institutional investors own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

