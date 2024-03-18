Cielo (OTCMKTS:CIOXY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.50

Cielo S.A. (OTCMKTS:CIOXY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.50 and last traded at $0.98, with a volume of 9118 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $0.99.

Cielo Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.86.

Cielo (OTCMKTS:CIOXY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $559.26 million during the quarter. Cielo had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 14.35%.

Cielo Increases Dividend

About Cielo

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.0198 per share. This is a positive change from Cielo’s previous dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. Cielo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.00%.

Cielo SA, through its subsidiaries, provides payment services in Brazil and the United States. The company provides services related to credit and debit cards, and other payment methods, including signing up of merchants and service providers; rental, installation, and maintenance of point-of-sale terminals; and data capture and processing of electronic and manual transactions, as well as the issuance and management of payment accounts.

