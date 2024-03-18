Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $34.38

Fujitsu Limited (OTCMKTS:FJTSY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $34.38 and last traded at $33.67, with a volume of 33208 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.82.
Fujitsu Price Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.20 and a 200-day moving average of $27.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.48 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.
Fujitsu shares are going to split on Tuesday, April 2nd. The 2-1 split was announced on Tuesday, April 2nd. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, April 2nd.
About Fujitsu
Fujitsu Limited operates as an information and communication technology company in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Technology Solutions, Ubiquitous Solutions, and Device Solutions. The company offers multi cloud and hybrid IT services; assessment and consultative services; SAP landscape transformation services; new workplace; datacentre products comprising integrated systems, storage solutions, servers, network switches, and infrastructure management; workplace products including notebooks, tablet PC's, desktop PC's, workstations, thin clients, displays, and peripheral devices; consumption based IT services; installation and implementation services; and hardware, software, and infrastructure support services, as well as electronic devices, air conditioning products, and network solutions.
