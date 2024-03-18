Emera Incorporated (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) Short Interest Down 13.9% in February

Emera Incorporated (OTCMKTS:EMRAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,712,400 shares, a drop of 13.9% from the February 14th total of 3,151,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 123.9 days.

Emera Stock Performance

EMRAF stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $35.09. 3,527 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,979. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.92. Emera has a one year low of $31.85 and a one year high of $44.13.

Get Emera alerts:

About Emera

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Emera Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

Receive News & Ratings for Emera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.