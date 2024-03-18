Emera Incorporated (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) Short Interest Down 13.9% in February

Emera Incorporated (OTCMKTS:EMRAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,712,400 shares, a drop of 13.9% from the February 14th total of 3,151,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 123.9 days.
Emera Stock Performance
EMRAF stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $35.09. 3,527 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,979. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.92. Emera has a one year low of $31.85 and a one year high of $44.13.
About Emera
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Emera
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- Insider Selling of Amazon Spikes in Q1, but it’s Not Time to Sell
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- 2 Deep Value, High Yield Stocks With a Double-Digit Upside
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Are We in a Bear Market? Here are the Signs
Receive News & Ratings for Emera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.