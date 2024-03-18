iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $104.94

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $104.94 and last traded at $104.83, with a volume of 150806 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $104.46.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $101.69 and its 200-day moving average is $96.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000.

About iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

