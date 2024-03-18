Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $1.68

Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.68 and last traded at $1.67, with a volume of 8467371 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.52.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Federal National Mortgage Association from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $1.25 to $2.00 in a report on Monday, February 26th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.26 and a 200 day moving average of $0.91.

Federal National Mortgage Association provides financing solutions for mortgages in the United States. It operates through two segments, Single-Family and Multifamily. The Single-Family segment securitizes and purchases single-family fixed-rate or adjustable-rate, first-lien mortgage loans, or mortgage-related securities backed by these loans; and loans that are insured by Federal Housing Administration, loans guaranteed by the Department of Veterans Affairs and Rural Development Housing and Community Facilities Program of the U.S.

