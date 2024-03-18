Short Interest in Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) Drops By 11.2%

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 680,200 shares, a decrease of 11.2% from the February 14th total of 765,900 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 395,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.
GTE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Gran Tierra Energy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. TheStreet lowered Gran Tierra Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Gran Tierra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.
Shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.41. 614,881 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 421,803. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $206.72 million, a PE ratio of -32.30 and a beta of 1.58. Gran Tierra Energy has a 52 week low of $4.62 and a 52 week high of $9.70.
Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.33. Gran Tierra Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.60% and a negative net margin of 0.99%. The firm had revenue of $154.94 million during the quarter.
Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
