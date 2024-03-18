Short Interest in Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) Drops By 11.2%

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 680,200 shares, a decrease of 11.2% from the February 14th total of 765,900 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 395,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

GTE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Gran Tierra Energy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. TheStreet lowered Gran Tierra Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Gran Tierra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GTE. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 1.0% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 324,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 3,360 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 0.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 600,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 3,872 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 16.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 4,540 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Gran Tierra Energy by 2.1% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 369,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 7,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in Gran Tierra Energy by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 50,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. 33.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.41. 614,881 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 421,803. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $206.72 million, a PE ratio of -32.30 and a beta of 1.58. Gran Tierra Energy has a 52 week low of $4.62 and a 52 week high of $9.70.

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.33. Gran Tierra Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.60% and a negative net margin of 0.99%. The firm had revenue of $154.94 million during the quarter.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

