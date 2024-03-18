iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:SMMV) Hits New 12-Month High at $36.63

iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:SMMV – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $36.63 and last traded at $36.39, with a volume of 102402 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.59.

iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

The stock has a market cap of $856.98 million, a P/E ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.65.

Get iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF by 69.0% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 9,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF by 611.8% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 64,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after acquiring an additional 3,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $143,000.

About iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF (SMMV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US-listed small capitalization stocks selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio, subject to constraints. SMMV was launched on Sep 7, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.