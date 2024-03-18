Short Interest in Global Tech Industries Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTII) Increases By 12.4%

Global Tech Industries Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTII – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 524,100 shares, a growth of 12.4% from the February 14th total of 466,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,012,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Global Tech Industries Group Stock Down 8.3 %

GTII stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.29. 593,810 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 510,191. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.48. Global Tech Industries Group has a 12 month low of $0.19 and a 12 month high of $2.49.

Global Tech Industries Group Company Profile

Global Tech Industries Group, Inc operates an online cryptocurrency trading platform in the United States. The company operates Beyond Blockchain, a cryptocurrency trading platform, which allows multi-currency clearing and direct settlements in Bitcoin, Ethereum, Tether, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, Bitcoin SV, Aave, Compound, Uniswap, Chainlink, and Yearn Finance.

