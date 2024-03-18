Enagas SA (OTCMKTS:ENGGF) Short Interest Update

Enagas SA (OTCMKTS:ENGGF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 757,500 shares, an increase of 9.3% from the February 14th total of 693,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,893.8 days.
Enagas Trading Down 6.1 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:ENGGF traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.36. 120 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 447. Enagas has a twelve month low of $14.00 and a twelve month high of $20.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.89.
About Enagas
