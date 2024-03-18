Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $56.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.94% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target (up from $37.00) on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Wedbush raised shares of Varonis Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Varonis Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Varonis Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.81.

Varonis Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Varonis Systems stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.15. 898,388 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,320,136. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.51. Varonis Systems has a 52-week low of $22.34 and a 52-week high of $52.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.68 and a beta of 0.86.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.08. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 20.22% and a negative return on equity of 20.04%. The company had revenue of $154.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.64 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Varonis Systems will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Varonis Systems news, CFO Guy Melamed sold 188,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.88, for a total transaction of $9,402,529.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 645,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,216,294.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Ofer Segev sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.13, for a total value of $260,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 75,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,945,302.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Guy Melamed sold 188,503 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.88, for a total transaction of $9,402,529.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 645,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,216,294.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 396,779 shares of company stock worth $19,680,367. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Varonis Systems

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 87.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 921 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Varonis Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Varonis Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Varonis Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 35.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. 92.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; source code, strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

