First National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FNLIF) Short Interest Update

First National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FNLIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 101,300 shares, an increase of 6.0% from the February 14th total of 95,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,013.0 days.
First National Financial Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:FNLIF traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $27.07. First National Financial has a 1 year low of $24.32 and a 1 year high of $30.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.17.
First National Financial Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than First National Financial
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Insider Selling of Amazon Spikes in Q1, but it’s Not Time to Sell
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- 2 Deep Value, High Yield Stocks With a Double-Digit Upside
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Are We in a Bear Market? Here are the Signs
Receive News & Ratings for First National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.