First National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FNLIF) Short Interest Update

First National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FNLIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 101,300 shares, an increase of 6.0% from the February 14th total of 95,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,013.0 days.

First National Financial Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:FNLIF traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $27.07. First National Financial has a 1 year low of $24.32 and a 1 year high of $30.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.17.

First National Financial Company Profile

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services commercial and residential mortgages in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial segments. It offers single-family and multi-unit residential, and commercial mortgages.

