iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Purchased by Marion Wealth Management

Marion Wealth Management raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 46,422 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF makes up about 2.3% of Marion Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Marion Wealth Management owned 0.06% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $7,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWN. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 34.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 84.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 426,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,903,000 after acquiring an additional 195,401 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 30.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 45,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,344,000 after acquiring an additional 10,492 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 10.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 103,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,668,000 after acquiring an additional 9,771 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 36,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,957,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $150.84. 1,896,762 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,391,329. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.63. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a one year low of $124.97 and a one year high of $158.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

