Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Acquired by Marion Wealth Management

Marion Wealth Management raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,945 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,370 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 3.8% of Marion Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Marion Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $11,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VOT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 143,970.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 207,243,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,254,116,000 after buying an additional 207,099,787 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,247,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,674,000 after buying an additional 65,321 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,872,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,682,000 after buying an additional 11,624 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,281,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,731,000 after buying an additional 26,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truepoint Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 1,026,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,992,000 after buying an additional 6,783 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

VOT traded up $0.50 during trading on Monday, reaching $229.74. 128,444 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,806. The stock has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $179.43 and a twelve month high of $234.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $223.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.77.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.