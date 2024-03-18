Critical Analysis: Lavoro (LVRO) versus Its Competitors

Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO – Get Free Report) is one of 29 publicly-traded companies in the “Miscellaneous retail” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Lavoro to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, risk, earnings, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.8% of Lavoro shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.0% of shares of all “Miscellaneous retail” companies are held by institutional investors. 20.2% of shares of all “Miscellaneous retail” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Lavoro and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lavoro -5.99% -6.44% -1.45% Lavoro Competitors -22.15% -42.20% -4.34%

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Ratings

Lavoro has a beta of 0.14, meaning that its share price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lavoro’s rivals have a beta of 1.09, meaning that their average share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Lavoro and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lavoro 0 1 2 0 2.67 Lavoro Competitors 120 538 458 6 2.31

Lavoro currently has a consensus target price of $10.83, suggesting a potential upside of 100.62%. As a group, “Miscellaneous retail” companies have a potential upside of 4.60%. Given Lavoro’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Lavoro is more favorable than its rivals.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Lavoro and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Lavoro $1.79 billion -$50.50 million -5.51 Lavoro Competitors $1.94 billion $32.37 million 8.95

Lavoro’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Lavoro. Lavoro is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Lavoro rivals beat Lavoro on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Lavoro

Lavoro Limited operates as an agricultural inputs retailer. The company operates through three segments: Brazil Cluster, LATAM Cluster, and Crop Care Cluster. It distributes agricultural inputs, such as crop protection, seeds, fertilizers, foliar fertilizers, biologicals, adjuvants, organominerals, and others for the agricultural industry. The company also produces specialty fertilizers, crop protection products, and biological crop inputs. It operates in Brazil, Colombia, and Uruguay. The company sells its products through its physical stores and digital channel. Lavoro Limited was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

