Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.40.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NYXH. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Nyxoah from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Nyxoah from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Nyxoah from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Nyxoah in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Nyxoah from $10.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th.

Nyxoah Stock Performance

Shares of Nyxoah stock traded up $2.95 during trading on Monday, hitting $19.50. 101,796 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,628. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 4.73. Nyxoah has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $20.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.82.

Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.41). Nyxoah had a negative net margin of 993.28% and a negative return on equity of 38.58%. The company had revenue of $1.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 million. Equities research analysts expect that Nyxoah will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nyxoah

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NYXH. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Nyxoah in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,177,000. AXA S.A. boosted its holdings in Nyxoah by 1.4% during the first quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 217,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Nyxoah during the first quarter worth about $965,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Nyxoah during the second quarter worth about $265,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Nyxoah by 44.6% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 18,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 5,787 shares during the period.

Nyxoah Company Profile

Nyxoah SA, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. The company offers Genio system, a CE-Marked, patient-centric, and hypoglossal neurostimulation therapy to treat moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

