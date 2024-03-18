OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) Given Neutral Rating at DA Davidson

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by research analysts at DA Davidson in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $27.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson’s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.83% from the company’s previous close.

ONEW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on OneWater Marine from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Truist Financial cut their price target on OneWater Marine from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. TheStreet lowered OneWater Marine from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on OneWater Marine from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.40.

Get OneWater Marine alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on OneWater Marine

OneWater Marine Stock Performance

ONEW traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.81. 104,590 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,292. The stock has a market capitalization of $396.22 million, a P/E ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 2.49. OneWater Marine has a 1 year low of $21.78 and a 1 year high of $39.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.08). OneWater Marine had a positive return on equity of 11.55% and a negative net margin of 2.83%. The company had revenue of $364.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.33 million. As a group, research analysts predict that OneWater Marine will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OneWater Marine

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of OneWater Marine in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OneWater Marine during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 710.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 875.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of OneWater Marine during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. 63.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OneWater Marine Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. The company offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. It provides boat repair and maintenance services. In addition, the company arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OneWater Marine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneWater Marine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.