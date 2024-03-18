Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Price Target Raised to $16.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 12.14% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.50 target price for the company. Barclays raised their price target on Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Robinhood Markets in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Robinhood Markets from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.46.

HOOD stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.21. 13,143,117 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,452,913. The firm has a market cap of $15.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.28 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.26. Robinhood Markets has a 1-year low of $7.91 and a 1-year high of $19.23.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. Robinhood Markets had a negative net margin of 29.01% and a negative return on equity of 7.87%. The company had revenue of $471.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.73 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Robinhood Markets will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total transaction of $2,652,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 482,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total transaction of $7,288,271.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,045 shares in the company, valued at $544,279.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total value of $2,652,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,418,360 shares of company stock valued at $34,245,776 over the last ninety days. 20.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HOOD. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 69,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 16,133 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the 1st quarter worth about $199,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 53,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 9,661 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 8,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 92,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 25,502 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company provides various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is an online collection of beginners' guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and Dow Jones; Snacks, an accessible digest of business news stories for new generation of investors.

