Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) PT Raised to $225.00 at Bank of America

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $215.00 to $225.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.96% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $184.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $190.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Monday, February 5th. Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.00.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HLT

Hilton Worldwide Stock Up 0.9 %

HLT traded up $1.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $206.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,349,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,519,895. Hilton Worldwide has a one year low of $129.86 and a one year high of $209.71. The firm has a market cap of $52.07 billion, a PE ratio of 47.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.39.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 11.15% and a negative return on equity of 94.46%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Hilton Worldwide

In related news, insider Christopher J. Nassetta sold 21,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.68, for a total value of $4,204,967.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,536,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,338,015.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the third quarter worth approximately $4,270,000. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 170,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,773,000 after purchasing an additional 13,356 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,276,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 116.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 82,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,367,000 after purchasing an additional 44,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 467,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,092,000 after purchasing an additional 67,821 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

About Hilton Worldwide

(Get Free Report)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.