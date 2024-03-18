Royal Bank of Canada Cuts aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) Price Target to $16.00

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com cut aTyr Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 16th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of aTyr Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, aTyr Pharma has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

Shares of LIFE traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 866,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,896. The company has a quick ratio of 8.33, a current ratio of 8.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $114.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.25. aTyr Pharma has a twelve month low of $1.08 and a twelve month high of $2.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in aTyr Pharma by 5.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,556,925 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,520,000 after acquiring an additional 413,162 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its position in aTyr Pharma by 79.4% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,473,154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,407 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in aTyr Pharma by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,368,454 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,340,000 after buying an additional 84,848 shares during the period. Samsara BioCapital LLC bought a new position in shares of aTyr Pharma during the first quarter worth approximately $3,675,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of aTyr Pharma by 316.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,370,159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,982 shares during the period. 62.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

aTyr Pharma, Inc, a biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. Its lead therapeutic candidate is efzofitimod, a selective modulator of NRP2 that is in Phase III clinical trial for pulmonary sarcoidosis; and in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for treatment of other interstitial lung diseases (ILDs), such as chronic hypersensitivity pneumonitis and connective tissue disease related ILD.

