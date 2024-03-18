UBS Group Boosts Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Price Target to $410.00

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by analysts at UBS Group from $337.00 to $410.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 44.76% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $347.00 target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 23rd. B. Riley upgraded shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $382.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $369.40.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 4.8 %

NASDAQ MDGL traded up $12.86 on Friday, hitting $283.23. 951,597 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 578,500. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $119.76 and a fifty-two week high of $322.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $232.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.89. The company has a quick ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 5.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of -14.45 and a beta of -0.48.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($5.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.26) by ($0.42). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($4.98) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will post -21.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,209,000. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $940,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 151,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,973,000 after purchasing an additional 26,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Summit Advisors LLC bought a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Institutional investors own 79.86% of the company’s stock.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for treating NASH.

