CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $15.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price points to a potential upside of 92.55% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on CS Disco from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CS Disco currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

CS Disco Price Performance

NYSE LAW traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.79. 261,091 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 195,517. The company has a market cap of $475.67 million, a PE ratio of -11.06 and a beta of 2.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.07. CS Disco has a 52 week low of $5.07 and a 52 week high of $10.77.

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $35.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.94 million. CS Disco had a negative return on equity of 19.09% and a negative net margin of 30.52%. On average, research analysts predict that CS Disco will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Michael Lafair sold 8,614 shares of CS Disco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.82, for a total value of $58,747.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 826,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,635,672.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CS Disco

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LAW. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CS Disco by 104.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of CS Disco by 96.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CS Disco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of CS Disco by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of CS Disco by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 2,260 shares during the period. 53.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CS Disco Company Profile

CS Disco, Inc provides cloud-native and artificial intelligence-powered legal solutions for legal hold, legal request, ediscovery, legal document review, and case management in the United States and internationally. It offers DISCO Ediscovery, a solution that automates the ediscovery process and saves legal departments from manual tasks associated with collecting, processing, enriching, searching, reviewing, analyzing, producing, and using enterprise data that is at issue in legal matters.

Featured Articles

