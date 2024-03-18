Evercore ISI Cuts Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Price Target to $144.00

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Evercore ISI from $157.00 to $144.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “in-line” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.16% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Dollar Tree from $165.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Monday, March 4th. TheStreet cut Dollar Tree from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.75.

Shares of Dollar Tree stock traded down $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $127.25. 6,214,278 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,722,219. The company has a market cap of $27.72 billion, a PE ratio of -27.64, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.92. Dollar Tree has a 52 week low of $102.77 and a 52 week high of $161.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $139.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.65.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by ($0.12). Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 3.26% and a positive return on equity of 15.11%. The company had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.04 EPS. Dollar Tree’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Dollar Tree will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ridge Lp Mantle acquired 738,862 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $134.37 per share, for a total transaction of $99,280,886.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,104,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,626,480,724.41. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in Dollar Tree by 2.4% in the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in Dollar Tree by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Dollar Tree by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Dollar Tree by 0.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 18,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

