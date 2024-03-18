Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) Price Target Raised to $18.00

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Lake Street Capital from $13.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 37.83% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CDLX. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Cardlytics in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.20.

Get Cardlytics alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CDLX

Cardlytics Stock Down 9.9 %

Insider Buying and Selling

CDLX traded down $1.44 on Friday, reaching $13.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,366,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,201,936. The company has a market capitalization of $512.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 1.36. Cardlytics has a fifty-two week low of $2.57 and a fifty-two week high of $19.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.04.

In related news, COO Amit Gupta sold 72,658 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total value of $443,213.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 102,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $624,286.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Amit Gupta sold 72,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total value of $443,213.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 102,342 shares in the company, valued at $624,286.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Hollmeyer Lynton sold 15,620 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.77, for a total value of $121,367.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $433,946.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 136,556 shares of company stock valued at $926,492 over the last quarter. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cardlytics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 238.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Cardlytics by 220.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,343 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Cardlytics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Cardlytics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cardlytics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. 72.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cardlytics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cardlytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardlytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.