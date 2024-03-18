Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Stifel Nicolaus

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $80.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 26.28% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Viking Therapeutics from $46.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $32.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $37.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Viking Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.67.

Get Viking Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on VKTX

Viking Therapeutics Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of VKTX stock traded up $0.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $63.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,668,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,652,262. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.18. Viking Therapeutics has a one year low of $8.28 and a one year high of $99.41. The company has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.36 and a beta of 1.06.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25). During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Viking Therapeutics will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Viking Therapeutics

In other Viking Therapeutics news, CEO Brian Lian sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.95, for a total value of $838,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,264,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,243,923.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Brian Lian sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.95, for a total value of $838,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,264,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,243,923.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sarah Kathryn Rouan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $701,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 374,079 shares of company stock worth $9,729,653. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viking Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 4,817 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 0.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 39,321 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 20.7% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,526 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Viking Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viking Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.