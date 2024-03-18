Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) PT Lowered to $3.00 at TD Cowen

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by TD Cowen from $3.50 to $3.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. TD Cowen’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 22.95% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Aurora Innovation from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $1.75 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd.

AUR stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.44. 9,330,479 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,364,966. Aurora Innovation has a 12-month low of $1.14 and a 12-month high of $4.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 2.90.

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter.

In other news, Director Reid Hoffman sold 592,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.77, for a total value of $1,640,529.73. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 648,563 shares in the company, valued at $1,796,519.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 18.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Aurora Innovation by 53.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,289,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,031,000 after acquiring an additional 450,400 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Aurora Innovation in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,812,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Aurora Innovation by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,494,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,512,000 after acquiring an additional 350,267 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aurora Innovation by 77.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,818,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,107,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Aurora Innovation in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.34% of the company’s stock.

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

