Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) PT Raised to $61.00

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from $58.00 to $61.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.47% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on HAS. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Hasbro from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Hasbro from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hasbro presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.20.

HAS traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $53.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,230,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,795,961. The company has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. Hasbro has a 12-month low of $42.66 and a 12-month high of $73.57.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Hasbro had a negative net margin of 29.77% and a positive return on equity of 16.34%. The firm’s revenue was down 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hasbro will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HAS. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

