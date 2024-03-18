Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) PT Raised to $32.00

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from $16.00 to $32.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 105.66% from the company’s previous close.
LQDA has been the topic of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Liquidia in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Liquidia from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Liquidia in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price target on shares of Liquidia from $15.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LQDA. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Liquidia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $592,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Liquidia by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 846,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,077,000 after buying an additional 3,042 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Liquidia by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 74,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 26,908 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Liquidia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Liquidia by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,659,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,912,000 after buying an additional 47,161 shares during the last quarter. 45.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its product candidates include YUTREPIA, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.
