Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) PT Raised to $160.00 at Macquarie

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by Macquarie from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Macquarie’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 24.75% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on RCL. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $151.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $139.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $95.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.56.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Price Performance

Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock traded down $0.66 on Friday, hitting $128.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,785,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,739,963. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $123.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.41. The company has a market capitalization of $32.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.51. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 1 year low of $59.37 and a 1 year high of $133.77.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 45.55% and a net margin of 12.22%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.12) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 11,753 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.01, for a total transaction of $1,363,465.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 166,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,319,957.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RCL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,277,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,273,144,000 after acquiring an additional 359,770 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

