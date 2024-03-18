Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Sold by Marion Wealth Management

Marion Wealth Management lessened its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 460 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Marion Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Marion Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $3,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGT. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,829,000 after buying an additional 2,662 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 180,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,159,000 after purchasing an additional 35,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock traded up $2.42 during trading on Monday, hitting $517.98. 316,203 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 513,960. The stock has a market cap of $61.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $506.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $465.78. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $363.01 and a 12-month high of $536.63.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

