Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Position Increased by Marion Wealth Management

Marion Wealth Management grew its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,596 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Marion Wealth Management’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $937,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 56,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,170,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com raised Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.67.

UNP stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $244.36. The stock had a trading volume of 2,280,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,347,916. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $246.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $229.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market cap of $149.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.07. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $183.69 and a twelve month high of $258.66.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.15. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 46.87% and a net margin of 26.45%. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.71%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

