Marion Wealth Management Invests $4.71 Million in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Marion Wealth Management acquired a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 279,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,705,000. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF comprises 1.5% of Marion Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 207.6% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,885,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,470,000 after purchasing an additional 5,321,750 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $41,204,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,946,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206,106 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the second quarter valued at about $14,562,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the second quarter worth about $14,171,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FPE traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $17.33. 648,588 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,391,975. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.49. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12 month low of $15.23 and a 12 month high of $17.34.

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

